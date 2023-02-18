Capitals vs. Hurricanes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 3:46 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Carolina Hurricanes (36-10-8) host the Washington Capitals (28-23-6, losers of three in a row) at Carter-Finley Stadium. The game on Saturday, February 18 begins at 8:00 PM ET on ABC, SN360, and TVAS2.
Capitals vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC, SN360, and TVAS2
- Where: Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-190)
|Capitals (+160)
|5.5
Capitals Betting Insights
- The Capitals have won 11, or 36.7%, of the 30 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- This season Washington has been at least a +160 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.
- The Capitals have a 38.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Washington has combined with its opponent to score over 5.5 goals in 28 of 57 games this season.
Capitals vs. Hurricanes Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|181 (13th)
|Goals
|173 (16th)
|144 (5th)
|Goals Allowed
|164 (14th)
|36 (17th)
|Power Play Goals
|36 (17th)
|34 (13th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|28 (5th)
Capitals Advanced Stats
- Three of Washington's past 10 games have gone over the total.
- The Capitals total over the last 10 games is 0.6 goals greater than the 5.5 over/under listed for this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, the Capitals and their opponents are averaging 6.3 goals, 1.9 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Capitals have scored 173 goals this season (3.0 per game) to rank 16th in the NHL.
- The Capitals' 164 total goals conceded (2.9 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.
- They have a +9 goal differential, which ranks 15th in the league.
