The Carolina Hurricanes (36-10-8) host the Washington Capitals (28-23-6), who have fallen in three in a row, on Saturday, February 18 at 8:00 PM ET on ABC, SN360, and TVAS2.

During the past 10 games for the Capitals (4-6-0), their offense has scored 23 goals while their defense has given up 30 goals. They have recorded 32 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored six goals (18.8%).

As hockey action continues, get ready for the contest by checking out which squad we predict will pick up the victory in Saturday's game.

Capitals vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Saturday

Our model for this contest expects a final score of Hurricanes 4, Capitals 2.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-190)

Hurricanes (-190) Total Pick: Over (5.5)

Over (5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-2.0)

Capitals Splits and Trends

The Capitals have a record of 28-23-6 this season and are 6-6-12 in overtime matchups.

Washington has earned 24 points (10-6-4) in its 20 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Capitals registered just one goal in eight games and they've earned two points (1-7-0) in those contests.

Washington has earned seven points (2-11-3 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Capitals have scored more than two goals in 31 games, earning 53 points from those contests.

This season, Washington has recorded a single power-play goal in 22 games has a record of 14-4-4 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Washington is 17-11-2 (36 points).

The Capitals' opponents have had more shots in 23 games. The Capitals finished 9-10-4 in those matchups (22 points).

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 10th 3.35 Goals Scored 3.04 20th 7th 2.67 Goals Allowed 2.88 13th 3rd 34.9 Shots 31.6 17th 1st 26.4 Shots Allowed 30.3 11th 23rd 19.9% Power Play % 20.5% 20th 7th 81.5% Penalty Kill % 81.5% 7th

Capitals vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, SN360, and TVAS2

ABC, SN360, and TVAS2 Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.