Saturday's game at Ted Constant Convocation Center has the James Madison Dukes (21-6) matching up with the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs (19-9) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 65-63 win for JMU, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Dukes' most recent outing on Thursday ended in a 58-54 victory over Texas State.

JMU vs. Old Dominion Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ted Constant Convocation Center in Norfolk, Virginia

JMU vs. Old Dominion Score Prediction

  • Prediction: JMU 65, Old Dominion 63

JMU Schedule Analysis

  • On December 21 versus the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 84) in our computer rankings, the Dukes secured their signature win of the season, a 78-66 victory on the road.
  • JMU has tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (11).

JMU 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 67-63 at home over Liberty (No. 102) on November 23
  • 80-79 at home over Troy (No. 105) on January 21
  • 65-59 at home over Louisiana (No. 157) on February 9
  • 58-54 on the road over Texas State (No. 159) on February 16
  • 68-54 at home over Old Dominion (No. 161) on December 31

JMU Performance Insights

  • The Dukes put up 69.5 points per game (99th in college basketball) while giving up 60.3 per contest (74th in college basketball). They have a +249 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 9.2 points per game.
  • In 2022-23, JMU has scored 67.7 points per game in Sun Belt action, and 69.5 overall.
  • At home, the Dukes average 69.9 points per game. Away, they score 68.5.
  • In 2022-23 JMU is allowing 1.3 more points per game at home (61.6) than away (60.3).
  • While the Dukes are putting up 69.5 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their past 10 games, producing 66.1 points per contest.

