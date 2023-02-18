How to Watch Liberty vs. Jacksonville State on TV or Live Stream - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASUN foes face one another when the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (11-17, 4-11 ASUN) welcome in the Liberty Flames (21-7, 12-3 ASUN) at Pete Mathews Coliseum, tipping off at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
Liberty vs. Jacksonville State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
Liberty Stats Insights
- The Flames have shot at a 47.8% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points above the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Gamecocks have averaged.
- Liberty has compiled an 18-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.5% from the field.
- The Flames are the 261st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gamecocks sit at 193rd.
- The Flames put up 5.4 more points per game (74.9) than the Gamecocks give up to opponents (69.5).
- When Liberty allows fewer than 68.5 points, it is 19-2.
Liberty Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 Liberty is scoring 11 more points per game at home (80.3) than away (69.3).
- In 2022-23 the Flames are allowing 16.0 fewer points per game at home (54.6) than away (70.6).
- Beyond the arc, Liberty makes fewer trifectas away (9.3 per game) than at home (11.9), and makes a lower percentage on the road (36.4%) than at home (39.7%) as well.
Liberty Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/9/2023
|Bellarmine
|W 70-50
|Liberty Arena
|2/11/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|W 83-73
|Liberty Arena
|2/16/2023
|@ Kennesaw State
|L 88-81
|KSU Convocation Center
|2/18/2023
|@ Jacksonville State
|-
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|2/22/2023
|@ Queens
|-
|Curry Arena
|2/24/2023
|Queens
|-
|Liberty Arena
