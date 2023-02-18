ASUN foes face one another when the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (11-17, 4-11 ASUN) welcome in the Liberty Flames (21-7, 12-3 ASUN) at Pete Mathews Coliseum, tipping off at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

Liberty vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Liberty Stats Insights

The Flames have shot at a 47.8% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points above the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Gamecocks have averaged.

Liberty has compiled an 18-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.5% from the field.

The Flames are the 261st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gamecocks sit at 193rd.

The Flames put up 5.4 more points per game (74.9) than the Gamecocks give up to opponents (69.5).

When Liberty allows fewer than 68.5 points, it is 19-2.

Liberty Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 Liberty is scoring 11 more points per game at home (80.3) than away (69.3).

In 2022-23 the Flames are allowing 16.0 fewer points per game at home (54.6) than away (70.6).

Beyond the arc, Liberty makes fewer trifectas away (9.3 per game) than at home (11.9), and makes a lower percentage on the road (36.4%) than at home (39.7%) as well.

Liberty Schedule