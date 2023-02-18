Longwood vs. Radford Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest at Dedmon Center has the Radford Highlanders (11-15) squaring off against the Longwood Lancers (7-19) at 2:00 PM ET on February 18. Our computer prediction projects a 69-60 victory for Radford, who are favored by our model.
The Lancers are coming off of a 97-64 win over South Carolina Upstate in their most recent game on Wednesday.
Longwood vs. Radford Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia
Longwood vs. Radford Score Prediction
- Prediction: Radford 69, Longwood 60
Longwood Schedule Analysis
- On February 4, the Lancers captured their signature win of the season, a 65-61 victory over the Campbell Lady Camels, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 267) in our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Longwood is 7-9 (.438%) -- tied for the 25th-most losses.
Longwood 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-65 at home over Ohio (No. 285) on November 10
- 68-60 at home over Radford (No. 294) on January 25
- 70-68 at home over Presbyterian (No. 321) on January 21
- 75-65 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 338) on January 11
- 97-64 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 350) on February 15
Longwood Performance Insights
- The Lancers' -379 scoring differential (being outscored by 14.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 60.0 points per game (279th in college basketball) while allowing 74.5 per outing (352nd in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Longwood has put up 64.7 points per game in Big South play, and 60.0 overall.
- At home the Lancers are scoring 65.6 points per game, 11.3 more than they are averaging on the road (54.3).
- In 2022-23 Longwood is conceding 11.4 fewer points per game at home (68.8) than away (80.2).
- The Lancers have played better offensively in their last 10 games, scoring 66.3 points per contest, 6.3 more than their season average of 60.0.
