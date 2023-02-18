Saturday's contest at Dedmon Center has the Radford Highlanders (11-15) squaring off against the Longwood Lancers (7-19) at 2:00 PM ET on February 18. Our computer prediction projects a 69-60 victory for Radford, who are favored by our model.

The Lancers are coming off of a 97-64 win over South Carolina Upstate in their most recent game on Wednesday.

Longwood vs. Radford Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia

Longwood vs. Radford Score Prediction

Prediction: Radford 69, Longwood 60

Longwood Schedule Analysis

On February 4, the Lancers captured their signature win of the season, a 65-61 victory over the Campbell Lady Camels, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 267) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Longwood is 7-9 (.438%) -- tied for the 25th-most losses.

Longwood 2022-23 Best Wins

66-65 at home over Ohio (No. 285) on November 10

68-60 at home over Radford (No. 294) on January 25

70-68 at home over Presbyterian (No. 321) on January 21

75-65 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 338) on January 11

97-64 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 350) on February 15

Longwood Performance Insights