Saturday's game between the VCU Rams (7-18) and the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-24) at Reilly Center has a projected final score of 63-56 based on our computer prediction, with VCU taking home the win. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Rams are coming off of a 70-65 loss to Dayton in their most recent game on Wednesday.

VCU vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

VCU vs. Saint Bonaventure Score Prediction

Prediction: VCU 63, Saint Bonaventure 56

VCU Schedule Analysis

The Rams' signature win this season came in a 62-61 victory on November 24 against the Seton Hall Pirates, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 61) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, VCU is 2-4 (.333%) -- tied for the 42nd-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Bonnies are 1-10 (.091%) -- tied for the first-most losses.

VCU 2022-23 Best Wins

54-51 on the road over Richmond (No. 91) on January 11

75-67 over Wisconsin (No. 150) on November 26

53-38 at home over La Salle (No. 156) on February 1

55-45 at home over George Mason (No. 215) on January 14

60-50 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 281) on January 29

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

VCU Performance Insights