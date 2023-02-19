Sunday's game between the Fordham Rams (16-10) and the George Mason Patriots (13-14) at Rose Hill Gymnasium has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-58 and heavily favors Fordham to take home the win. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM ET on February 19.

In their most recent outing on Wednesday, the Patriots claimed an 80-63 win against Loyola Chicago.

George Mason vs. Fordham Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

George Mason vs. Fordham Score Prediction

Prediction: Fordham 71, George Mason 58

George Mason Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, which took place on December 1, the Patriots took down the East Carolina Lady Pirates (No. 91 in our computer rankings) by a score of 54-41.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, George Mason is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most defeats.

George Mason 2022-23 Best Wins

61-45 at home over Duquesne (No. 145) on January 8

67-57 at home over George Washington (No. 158) on January 16

62-58 at home over Davidson (No. 175) on January 28

72-64 on the road over Florida International (No. 206) on December 19

71-61 at home over William & Mary (No. 216) on November 21

George Mason Performance Insights