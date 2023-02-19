Sunday's contest at John Paul Jones Arena has the Duke Blue Devils (22-4) squaring off against the Virginia Cavaliers (15-11) at 2:00 PM ET on February 19. Our computer prediction projects a 66-58 win for Duke.

In their last matchup on Sunday, the Cavaliers claimed a 71-59 win against NC State.

Virginia vs. Duke Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

Virginia vs. Duke Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 66, Virginia 58

Virginia Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season on February 12, the Cavaliers beat the NC State Wolfpack, a top 50 team (No. 24) in our computer rankings, by a score of 71-59.

The Cavaliers have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (nine).

The Cavaliers have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (seven).

Virginia 2022-23 Best Wins

72-52 at home over Wake Forest (No. 82) on November 13

69-63 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 85) on December 29

72-50 at home over East Carolina (No. 91) on November 27

89-68 on the road over Penn State (No. 96) on November 30

66-50 at home over Boston College (No. 100) on January 15

Virginia Performance Insights