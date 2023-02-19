How to Watch the Virginia Tech vs. NC State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 19
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Virginia Tech Hokies (21-4) will try to extend a five-game winning stretch when hosting the NC State Wolfpack (18-8) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Cassell Coliseum. This game is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
Virginia Tech vs. NC State Scoring Comparison
- The Wolfpack put up an average of 71.8 points per game, 13.8 more points than the 58 the Hokies allow to opponents.
- NC State has a 17-5 record when allowing fewer than 73.8 points.
- When it scores more than 58 points, NC State is 16-6.
- The Hokies record 73.8 points per game, 12.3 more points than the 61.5 the Wolfpack allow.
- Virginia Tech has a 19-1 record when scoring more than 61.5 points.
- Virginia Tech is 19-3 when it allows fewer than 71.8 points.
- The Hokies are making 45% of their shots from the field, 7.8% higher than the Wolfpack concede to opponents (37.2%).
- The Wolfpack shoot 43.6% from the field, 4.5% higher than the Hokies concede.
Virginia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/6/2023
|@ NC State
|W 73-61
|Reynolds Coliseum
|2/12/2023
|Florida State
|W 84-70
|Cassell Coliseum
|2/16/2023
|Duke
|W 61-45
|Cassell Coliseum
|2/19/2023
|NC State
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|2/23/2023
|@ North Carolina
|-
|Carmichael Arena
|2/26/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
