Monday's contest between the Norfolk State Spartanettes (20-5) and Coppin State Lady Eagles (6-18) squaring off at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall has a projected final score of 65-50 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Norfolk State, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 5:30 PM ET on February 20.

Last time out, the Spartanettes won on Saturday 74-37 against Morgan State.

Norfolk State vs. Coppin State Game Info

When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Monday, February 20, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall in Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk State vs. Coppin State Score Prediction

Prediction: Norfolk State 65, Coppin State 50

Norfolk State Schedule Analysis

The Spartanettes defeated the Marshall Thundering Herd in a 48-43 win on November 23. It was their best victory of the season.

Norfolk State has tied for the third-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (18).

Norfolk State 2022-23 Best Wins

74-37 at home over Morgan State (No. 215) on February 18

70-52 at home over William & Mary (No. 217) on December 21

70-55 over UT Martin (No. 223) on November 22

70-65 on the road over Appalachian State (No. 246) on November 17

62-48 over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 254) on November 21

Norfolk State Performance Insights