Wednesday's contest between the James Madison Dukes (22-6) and the Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-18) at George M. Holmes Convocation Center has a projected final score of 72-63 based on our computer prediction, with JMU securing the victory. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on February 22.

The Dukes enter this contest on the heels of a 73-68 victory against Old Dominion on Saturday.

JMU vs. Appalachian State Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina

JMU vs. Appalachian State Score Prediction

Prediction: JMU 72, Appalachian State 63

JMU Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, which took place on December 21, the Dukes beat the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (No. 84 in our computer rankings) by a score of 78-66.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Mountaineers are 2-8 (.200%) -- tied for the 16th-most defeats.

JMU has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (12).

JMU 2022-23 Best Wins

67-63 at home over Liberty (No. 104) on November 23

80-79 at home over Troy (No. 109) on January 21

58-54 on the road over Texas State (No. 157) on February 16

73-68 on the road over Old Dominion (No. 163) on February 18

68-54 at home over Old Dominion (No. 163) on December 31

JMU Performance Insights