Longwood vs. Gardner-Webb Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest at Willett Hall has the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (24-4) going head to head against the Longwood Lancers (8-19) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 22). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 77-61 victory for heavily favored Gardner-Webb.
In their last game on Saturday, the Lancers secured a 65-63 victory against Radford.
Longwood vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Willett Hall in Farmville, Virginia
Longwood vs. Gardner-Webb Score Prediction
- Prediction: Gardner-Webb 77, Longwood 61
Longwood Schedule Analysis
- The Lancers' signature win this season came in a 65-61 victory against the Campbell Lady Camels on February 4.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Longwood is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 43rd-most defeats.
- Longwood has nine losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 27th-most in the country.
Longwood 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-65 at home over Ohio (No. 284) on November 10
- 65-63 on the road over Radford (No. 295) on February 18
- 68-60 at home over Radford (No. 295) on January 25
- 70-68 at home over Presbyterian (No. 318) on January 21
- 75-65 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 340) on January 11
Longwood Performance Insights
- The Lancers are being outscored by 14.0 points per game with a -377 scoring differential overall. They put up 60.1 points per game (274th in college basketball) and give up 74.1 per contest (349th in college basketball).
- In conference games, Longwood averages more points per contest (64.8) than its season average (60.1).
- When playing at home, the Lancers are averaging 10.5 more points per game (65.6) than they are away from home (55.1).
- In 2022-23, Longwood is allowing 68.8 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is allowing 79.
- On offense, the Lancers have picked up their production quite a bit over their last 10 games, scoring 68.6 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 60.1 they've put up over the course of this year.
