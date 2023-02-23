Thursday's game between the North Carolina Tar Heels (19-8) and the Virginia Tech Hokies (22-4) at Carmichael Arena has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-66, with North Carolina taking home the win. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Hokies' most recent game on Sunday ended in a 75-62 win against NC State.

Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 67, Virginia Tech 66

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

When the Hokies beat the Duke Blue Devils (No. 9 in the AP's Top 25) on February 16 by a score of 61-45, it was their best victory of the year thus far.

The Hokies have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (seven).

Virginia Tech has seven wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the fifth-most in Division 1.

The Tar Heels have tied for the 98th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (four).

Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 16) on December 4

84-70 at home over Florida State (No. 24/AP Poll)) on February 12

68-65 at home over North Carolina (No. 19/AP Poll)) on January 1

75-62 at home over NC State (No. 27) on February 19

73-61 on the road over NC State (No. 27) on February 6

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Virginia Tech Performance Insights