How to Watch the Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 23
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 2:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The North Carolina Tar Heels (19-8) will be trying to extend a seven-game home winning run when squaring off against the Virginia Tech Hokies (22-4) on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Carmichael Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina Scoring Comparison
- The Hokies put up an average of 73.9 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 60.7 the Tar Heels allow to opponents.
- Virginia Tech has a 20-3 record when giving up fewer than 71.6 points.
- Virginia Tech is 21-1 when it scores more than 60.7 points.
- The Tar Heels score 13.4 more points per game (71.6) than the Hokies allow (58.2).
- North Carolina has an 18-6 record when scoring more than 58.2 points.
- North Carolina has an 18-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.9 points.
- This season the Tar Heels are shooting 42.3% from the field, 3.3% higher than the Hokies give up.
- The Hokies' 45.4 shooting percentage from the field is 9.1 higher than the Tar Heels have conceded.
Virginia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/12/2023
|Florida State
|W 84-70
|Cassell Coliseum
|2/16/2023
|Duke
|W 61-45
|Cassell Coliseum
|2/19/2023
|NC State
|W 75-62
|Cassell Coliseum
|2/23/2023
|@ North Carolina
|-
|Carmichael Arena
|2/26/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
