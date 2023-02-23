The North Carolina Tar Heels (19-8) will be trying to extend a seven-game home winning run when squaring off against the Virginia Tech Hokies (22-4) on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Carmichael Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Hokies put up an average of 73.9 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 60.7 the Tar Heels allow to opponents.

Virginia Tech has a 20-3 record when giving up fewer than 71.6 points.

Virginia Tech is 21-1 when it scores more than 60.7 points.

The Tar Heels score 13.4 more points per game (71.6) than the Hokies allow (58.2).

North Carolina has an 18-6 record when scoring more than 58.2 points.

North Carolina has an 18-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.9 points.

This season the Tar Heels are shooting 42.3% from the field, 3.3% higher than the Hokies give up.

The Hokies' 45.4 shooting percentage from the field is 9.1 higher than the Tar Heels have conceded.

