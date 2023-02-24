Hampton vs. Stony Brook Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 24
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest at Island Federal Credit Union Arena has the Stony Brook Seawolves (16-9) going head to head against the Hampton Lady Pirates (10-14) at 6:30 PM ET (on February 24). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 70-59 victory as our model heavily favors Stony Brook.
The Lady Pirates are coming off of a 72-61 victory over Towson in their last game on Sunday.
Hampton vs. Stony Brook Game Info
- When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York
Hampton vs. Stony Brook Score Prediction
- Prediction: Stony Brook 70, Hampton 59
Hampton Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Pirates took down the No. 144-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Towson Tigers, 72-61, on February 19, which goes down as their best victory of the season.
Hampton 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-53 on the road over N.C. A&T (No. 217) on February 9
- 56-50 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 266) on January 6
- 57-54 on the road over Elon (No. 282) on January 1
- 74-55 on the road over Hofstra (No. 302) on January 29
- 38-34 at home over UNC Wilmington (No. 335) on January 15
Hampton Performance Insights
- The Lady Pirates have been outscored by 1.3 points per game (posting 61.2 points per game, 258th in college basketball, while giving up 62.5 per contest, 129th in college basketball) and have a -32 scoring differential.
- In conference play, Hampton is putting up fewer points (59.9 per game) than it is overall (61.2) in 2022-23.
- The Lady Pirates are scoring more points at home (64.5 per game) than on the road (58.3).
- In 2022-23 Hampton is giving up 9.4 fewer points per game at home (57.4) than away (66.8).
- Over their last 10 games, the Lady Pirates are scoring 62.7 points per contest, 1.5 more than their season average (61.2).
