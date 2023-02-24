The Hampton Lady Pirates (10-14) hope to extend a three-game road winning stretch at the Stony Brook Seawolves (16-9) on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 6:30 PM ET.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the info you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Hampton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Hampton vs. Stony Brook Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Pirates' 61.2 points per game are just 4.4 fewer points than the 65.6 the Seawolves allow.
  • Hampton is 10-5 when allowing fewer than 68.9 points.
  • Hampton is 6-4 when it scores more than 65.6 points.
  • The Seawolves score 68.9 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 62.5 the Lady Pirates give up.
  • Stony Brook is 16-4 when scoring more than 62.5 points.
  • Stony Brook is 11-0 when it allows fewer than 61.2 points.

Hampton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/12/2023 Northeastern L 72-67 Hampton Convocation Center
2/17/2023 @ UNC Wilmington W 63-53 Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
2/19/2023 Towson W 72-61 Hampton Convocation Center
2/24/2023 @ Stony Brook - Island Federal Credit Union Arena
2/26/2023 @ Northeastern - Cabot Center
3/2/2023 Hofstra - Hampton Convocation Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.