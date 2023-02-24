How to Watch the Hampton vs. Stony Brook Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 24
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Hampton Lady Pirates (10-14) hope to extend a three-game road winning stretch at the Stony Brook Seawolves (16-9) on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 6:30 PM ET.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the info you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Hampton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Hampton vs. Stony Brook Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Pirates' 61.2 points per game are just 4.4 fewer points than the 65.6 the Seawolves allow.
- Hampton is 10-5 when allowing fewer than 68.9 points.
- Hampton is 6-4 when it scores more than 65.6 points.
- The Seawolves score 68.9 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 62.5 the Lady Pirates give up.
- Stony Brook is 16-4 when scoring more than 62.5 points.
- Stony Brook is 11-0 when it allows fewer than 61.2 points.
Hampton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/12/2023
|Northeastern
|L 72-67
|Hampton Convocation Center
|2/17/2023
|@ UNC Wilmington
|W 63-53
|Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
|2/19/2023
|Towson
|W 72-61
|Hampton Convocation Center
|2/24/2023
|@ Stony Brook
|-
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|2/26/2023
|@ Northeastern
|-
|Cabot Center
|3/2/2023
|Hofstra
|-
|Hampton Convocation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.