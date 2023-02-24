JMU vs. Marshall Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 24
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:41 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Friday's game features the James Madison Dukes (23-6) and the Marshall Thundering Herd (15-13) squaring off at Atlantic Union Bank Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 69-59 victory for heavily favored JMU according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on February 24.
In their most recent outing on Wednesday, the Dukes claimed a 78-62 victory over Appalachian State.
JMU vs. Marshall Game Info
- When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia
JMU vs. Marshall Score Prediction
- Prediction: JMU 69, Marshall 59
JMU Schedule Analysis
- On December 21 against the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 87) in our computer rankings, the Dukes captured their best win of the season, a 78-66 victory on the road.
- The Dukes have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (nine).
- JMU has tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (12).
JMU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-63 at home over Liberty (No. 102) on November 23
- 80-79 at home over Troy (No. 108) on January 21
- 58-54 on the road over Texas State (No. 158) on February 16
- 73-68 on the road over Old Dominion (No. 161) on February 18
- 68-54 at home over Old Dominion (No. 161) on December 31
JMU Performance Insights
- The Dukes outscore opponents by 9.3 points per game (scoring 69.9 points per game to rank 94th in college basketball while allowing 60.6 per outing to rank 77th in college basketball) and have a +270 scoring differential overall.
- Offensively, JMU is scoring 68.6 points per game this season in conference contests. As a comparison, its season average (69.9 points per game) is 1.3 PPG higher.
- In home games, the Dukes are posting 0.5 more points per game (69.9) than they are away from home (69.4).
- JMU is giving up 61.6 points per game in home games. In road games, it is allowing 60.9.
- The Dukes have been scoring 68.5 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 69.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
