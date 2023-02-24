Friday's contest that pits the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs (20-10) against the Coastal Carolina Lady Chanticleers (13-15) at HTC Center is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 67-64 in favor of Old Dominion. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 24.

The Lady Monarchs enter this game after a 66-63 win against Marshall on Wednesday.

Old Dominion vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, February 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

Old Dominion vs. Coastal Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Old Dominion 67, Coastal Carolina 64

Old Dominion Schedule Analysis

Against the Temple Owls on November 30, the Lady Monarchs captured their best win of the season, a 77-65 home victory.

Old Dominion has tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (14).

Old Dominion 2022-23 Best Wins

65-44 at home over Norfolk State (No. 159) on December 11

65-55 on the road over Southern Miss (No. 162) on February 2

67-50 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 172) on February 9

84-82 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 172) on January 12

66-63 on the road over Marshall (No. 197) on February 22

Old Dominion Performance Insights