Friday's game at Kaplan Arena has the William & Mary Tribe (14-11) squaring off against the Elon Phoenix (8-18) at 7:00 PM ET on February 24. Our computer prediction projects a 68-61 win for William & Mary, who are favored by our model.

In their last time out, the Tribe lost 66-59 to Towson on Friday.

William & Mary vs. Elon Game Info

When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia

William & Mary vs. Elon Score Prediction

Prediction: William & Mary 68, Elon 61

William & Mary Schedule Analysis

The Tribe notched their best win of the season on January 15, when they took down the Drexel Dragons, who rank No. 117 in our computer rankings, 74-58.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Tribe are 4-9 (.308%) -- tied for the 10th-most defeats.

William & Mary 2022-23 Best Wins

79-64 on the road over N.C. A&T (No. 217) on February 12

66-61 on the road over VCU (No. 239) on November 11

69-54 at home over Hampton (No. 240) on January 19

77-67 on the road over Hampton (No. 240) on February 3

73-68 at home over Monmouth (No. 254) on February 5

William & Mary Performance Insights