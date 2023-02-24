The New York Knicks (33-27), on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Capital One Arena, will look to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Washington Wizards (28-30). This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and MSG.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wizards vs. Knicks matchup.

Wizards vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Friday, February 24, 2023

Friday, February 24, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and MSG

NBCS-DC and MSG Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Wizards vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Wizards vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Wizards have a +17 scoring differential, putting up 113.6 points per game (18th in the league) and giving up 113.3 (14th in the NBA).

The Knicks are outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game, with a +134 scoring differential overall. They put up 114.6 points per game (14th in NBA) and give up 112.3 per outing (ninth in league).

Washington is 29-27-2 ATS this season.

New York is 32-27-1 ATS this season.

Wizards and Knicks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Wizards +50000 +18000 +150 Knicks +20000 +5500 -400

Looking to place a futures bet on the Wizards? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.