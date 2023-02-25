Capitals vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Something has to give when the New York Rangers (33-16-9, on a three-game losing streak) hit the road against the Washington Capitals (28-26-6, losers of six in a row). The matchup on Saturday, February 25 starts at 1:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN+.
Capitals vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Rangers (-140)
|Capitals (+120)
|6
Capitals Betting Insights
- The Capitals have been listed as an underdog 31 times this season, and won 11, or 35.5%, of those games.
- Washington is 7-11 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Capitals have a 45.5% chance to win.
- Washington has played 29 games this season with more than 6 goals.
Capitals vs. Rangers Rankings
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|190 (11th)
|Goals
|177 (18th)
|158 (8th)
|Goals Allowed
|175 (14th)
|40 (15th)
|Power Play Goals
|38 (17th)
|35 (13th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|29 (3rd)
Capitals Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Washington has gone over the total twice.
- The Capitals and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.1 goals over their last 10 games, 0.1 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, Capitals' game goal totals average 8 goals, 2.9 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Capitals' 177 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 18th in the league.
- The Capitals have conceded 175 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 14th.
- They have a +2 goal differential, which ranks 17th in the league.
