Saturday's contest that pits the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (11-17) against the Longwood Lancers (8-20) at Kimmel Arena has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 65-62 in favor of UNC Asheville. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Lancers enter this game on the heels of an 89-72 loss to Gardner-Webb on Wednesday.

Longwood vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Longwood vs. UNC Asheville Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Asheville 65, Longwood 62

Longwood Schedule Analysis

The Lancers picked up their signature win of the season on February 4, when they beat the Campbell Lady Camels, who rank No. 277 in our computer rankings, 65-61.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Longwood is 8-9 (.471%) -- tied for the 28th-most losses.

Longwood 2022-23 Best Wins

66-65 at home over Ohio (No. 289) on November 10

65-63 on the road over Radford (No. 293) on February 18

68-60 at home over Radford (No. 293) on January 25

70-68 at home over Presbyterian (No. 320) on January 21

75-65 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 335) on January 11

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Longwood Performance Insights