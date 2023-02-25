Saturday's contest at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center has the Campbell Lady Camels (15-13) going head-to-head against the Radford Highlanders (12-16) at 2:00 PM (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a 60-56 victory for Campbell, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Highlanders took care of business in their most recent game 65-55 against High Point on Wednesday.

Radford vs. Campbell Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina

Radford vs. Campbell Score Prediction

Prediction: Campbell 60, Radford 56

Radford Schedule Analysis

The Highlanders registered their signature win of the season on February 22, when they beat the High Point Panthers, who rank No. 234 in our computer rankings, 65-55.

Radford has nine losses to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 28th-most in the country.

Radford 2022-23 Best Wins

54-53 at home over Campbell (No. 277) on January 18

71-50 at home over Presbyterian (No. 320) on February 1

67-60 at home over UNC Wilmington (No. 330) on November 27

69-42 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 335) on December 29

73-57 on the road over Queens (NC) (No. 342) on December 15

Radford Performance Insights