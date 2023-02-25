Saturday's game features the Richmond Spiders (17-9) and the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (6-24) matching up at Robins Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 76-52 victory for heavily favored Richmond according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Spiders enter this contest on the heels of a 53-37 win over VCU on Wednesday.

Richmond vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

Richmond vs. Saint Bonaventure Score Prediction

Prediction: Richmond 76, Saint Bonaventure 52

Richmond Schedule Analysis

The Spiders notched their signature win of the season on December 20 by securing a 75-73 victory over the Ball State Cardinals, the No. 73-ranked team in our computer rankings.

Richmond 2022-23 Best Wins

94-90 at home over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 87) on January 29

69-48 on the road over Liberty (No. 102) on November 7

67-51 at home over La Salle (No. 149) on February 8

84-74 at home over Saint Louis (No. 157) on February 15

190-113 at home over Davidson (No. 176) on February 12

Richmond Performance Insights