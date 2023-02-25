VCU vs. La Salle Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Saturday's game between the La Salle Explorers (16-13) and VCU Rams (7-20) squaring off at Tom Gola Arena has a projected final score of 66-57 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of La Salle, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Rams are coming off of a 53-37 loss to Richmond in their most recent outing on Wednesday.
VCU vs. La Salle Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
VCU vs. La Salle Score Prediction
- Prediction: La Salle 66, VCU 57
VCU Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, which took place on November 24, the Rams defeated the Seton Hall Pirates (No. 66 in our computer rankings) by a score of 62-61.
- VCU has five losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 23rd-most in Division 1.
VCU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 54-51 on the road over Richmond (No. 92) on January 11
- 75-67 over Wisconsin (No. 138) on November 26
- 53-38 at home over La Salle (No. 160) on February 1
- 55-45 at home over George Mason (No. 190) on January 14
- 60-50 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 288) on January 29
VCU Performance Insights
- The Rams put up 56.9 points per game (322nd in college basketball) while giving up 62.7 per contest (133rd in college basketball). They have a -157 scoring differential and have been outscored by 5.8 points per game.
- In conference action, VCU is scoring fewer points (56.3 per game) than it is overall (56.9) in 2022-23.
- The Rams are scoring more points at home (57.9 per game) than on the road (53.9).
- In 2022-23 VCU is conceding 4.2 fewer points per game at home (60.5) than away (64.7).
- In their past 10 games, the Rams are scoring 53.4 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than their season average (56.9).
