How to Watch the Hampton vs. Northeastern Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 26
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 2:16 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Northeastern Huskies (15-11) will try to build on a five-game winning run when hosting the Hampton Lady Pirates (10-15) on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Cabot Center. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Hampton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Cabot Center in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NESN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Hampton vs. Northeastern Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Pirates score just 1.1 fewer points per game (61.2) than the Huskies give up (62.3).
- Hampton has a 10-2 record when allowing fewer than 64.2 points.
- Hampton has put together a 7-6 record in games it scores more than 62.3 points.
- The Huskies record only 1.4 more points per game (64.2) than the Lady Pirates give up (62.8).
- When Northeastern scores more than 62.8 points, it is 14-3.
- Northeastern is 8-4 when it allows fewer than 61.2 points.
- The Huskies shoot 20.4% from the field, 31.1% lower than the Lady Pirates concede defensively.
- The Lady Pirates shoot 22.6% from the field, 28.9% lower than the Huskies concede.
Hampton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/17/2023
|@ UNC Wilmington
|W 63-53
|Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
|2/19/2023
|Towson
|W 72-61
|Hampton Convocation Center
|2/24/2023
|@ Stony Brook
|L 70-63
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|2/26/2023
|@ Northeastern
|-
|Cabot Center
|3/2/2023
|Hofstra
|-
|Hampton Convocation Center
|3/4/2023
|Delaware
|-
|Hampton Convocation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.