The Northeastern Huskies (15-11) will try to build on a five-game winning run when hosting the Hampton Lady Pirates (10-15) on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Cabot Center. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Hampton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Hampton vs. Northeastern Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Pirates score just 1.1 fewer points per game (61.2) than the Huskies give up (62.3).
  • Hampton has a 10-2 record when allowing fewer than 64.2 points.
  • Hampton has put together a 7-6 record in games it scores more than 62.3 points.
  • The Huskies record only 1.4 more points per game (64.2) than the Lady Pirates give up (62.8).
  • When Northeastern scores more than 62.8 points, it is 14-3.
  • Northeastern is 8-4 when it allows fewer than 61.2 points.
  • The Huskies shoot 20.4% from the field, 31.1% lower than the Lady Pirates concede defensively.
  • The Lady Pirates shoot 22.6% from the field, 28.9% lower than the Huskies concede.

Hampton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/17/2023 @ UNC Wilmington W 63-53 Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
2/19/2023 Towson W 72-61 Hampton Convocation Center
2/24/2023 @ Stony Brook L 70-63 Island Federal Credit Union Arena
2/26/2023 @ Northeastern - Cabot Center
3/2/2023 Hofstra - Hampton Convocation Center
3/4/2023 Delaware - Hampton Convocation Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.