Monte Morris plus his Washington Wizards teammates take on the Chicago Bulls at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday.

Last time out, which was on February 24, Morris put up 12 points in a 115-109 loss against the Knicks.

We're going to break down Morris' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Monte Morris Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.4 10.4 Rebounds 3.5 3.4 3.5 Assists 4.5 5.3 4.6 PRA -- 19.1 18.5 PR 12.5 13.8 13.9 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.4



Monte Morris Insights vs. the Bulls

Morris is responsible for attempting 8.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.2 per game.

He's connected on 1.4 threes per game, or 10.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Morris' opponents, the Bulls, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 17th in the NBA with 102.1 possessions per game, while his Wizards rank 25th in possessions per game with 101.5.

On defense, the Bulls have allowed 112.9 points per game, which is 14th-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Bulls have conceded 43.4 rebounds per contest, which puts them 15th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Bulls are ranked 22nd in the NBA, conceding 25.8 per contest.

The Bulls concede 13 made 3-pointers per contest, 26th-ranked in the NBA.

Monte Morris vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/11/2023 29 17 2 3 1 0 0 12/7/2022 37 17 2 8 2 1 0 10/21/2022 26 9 4 3 1 1 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.