Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 26
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Sunday's contest at Hank McCamish Pavilion has the Virginia Tech Hokies (23-4) taking on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-15) at 4:00 PM ET (on February 26). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 69-58 victory for heavily favored Virginia Tech.
The Hokies' most recent contest on Thursday ended in a 61-59 win over North Carolina.
Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech Score Prediction
- Prediction: Virginia Tech 69, Georgia Tech 58
Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis
- The Hokies' best win of the season came in a 61-45 victory versus the No. 11 Duke Blue Devils on February 16.
- The Hokies have nine wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the sixth-most in the country.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Virginia Tech is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 14th-most victories.
Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 16) on December 4
- 84-70 at home over Florida State (No. 23/AP Poll)) on February 12
- 61-59 on the road over North Carolina (No. 22/AP Poll)) on February 23
- 68-65 at home over North Carolina (No. 22/AP Poll)) on January 1
- 73-61 on the road over NC State (No. 27) on February 6
Virginia Tech Performance Insights
- The Hokies' +411 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 73.4 points per game (47th in college basketball) while giving up 58.2 per contest (43rd in college basketball).
- Virginia Tech scores fewer points in conference action (69.1 per game) than overall (73.4).
- At home the Hokies are putting up 76.9 points per game, 9.6 more than they are averaging away (67.3).
- At home Virginia Tech is allowing 54.1 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than it is away (62.9).
- Over their past 10 games, the Hokies are posting 70.2 points per contest, compared to their season average of 73.4.
