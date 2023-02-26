Sunday's contest at Hank McCamish Pavilion has the Virginia Tech Hokies (23-4) taking on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-15) at 4:00 PM ET (on February 26). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 69-58 victory for heavily favored Virginia Tech.

The Hokies' most recent contest on Thursday ended in a 61-59 win over North Carolina.

Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 69, Georgia Tech 58

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

The Hokies' best win of the season came in a 61-45 victory versus the No. 11 Duke Blue Devils on February 16.

The Hokies have nine wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the sixth-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Virginia Tech is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 14th-most victories.

Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 16) on December 4

84-70 at home over Florida State (No. 23/AP Poll)) on February 12

61-59 on the road over North Carolina (No. 22/AP Poll)) on February 23

68-65 at home over North Carolina (No. 22/AP Poll)) on January 1

73-61 on the road over NC State (No. 27) on February 6

Virginia Tech Performance Insights