The Virginia Tech Hokies (23-4) will look to build on a seven-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-15) on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech Scoring Comparison

  • The Hokies score an average of 73.4 points per game, 11.0 more points than the 62.4 the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.
  • Virginia Tech has a 14-0 record when giving up fewer than 61.4 points.
  • When it scores more than 62.4 points, Virginia Tech is 20-1.
  • The 61.4 points per game the Yellow Jackets put up are just 3.2 more points than the Hokies allow (58.2).
  • When Georgia Tech puts up more than 58.2 points, it is 11-5.
  • Georgia Tech is 12-10 when it allows fewer than 73.4 points.
  • This year the Yellow Jackets are shooting 39.2% from the field, only 0.2% higher than Hokies give up.

Virginia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/16/2023 Duke W 61-45 Cassell Coliseum
2/19/2023 NC State W 75-62 Cassell Coliseum
2/23/2023 @ North Carolina W 61-59 Carmichael Arena
2/26/2023 @ Georgia Tech - Hank McCamish Pavilion

