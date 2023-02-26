How to Watch the Virginia vs. Miami (FL) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 26
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Miami (FL) Hurricanes (17-11) will be trying to build on a seven-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Virginia Cavaliers (15-13) on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Watsco Center. It airs at 12:00 PM ET.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to watch this contest on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
- TV: ACCN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Virginia vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison
- The Cavaliers score 5.9 more points per game (69) than the Hurricanes allow their opponents to score (63.1).
- Virginia is 15-5 when allowing fewer than 70.8 points.
- Virginia has put together a 14-4 record in games it scores more than 63.1 points.
- The Hurricanes score 8.5 more points per game (70.8) than the Cavaliers give up (62.3).
- Miami (FL) has a 14-7 record when scoring more than 62.3 points.
- Miami (FL) is 16-3 when it gives up fewer than 69 points.
- The Hurricanes shoot 41% from the field, 2.4% lower than the Cavaliers allow defensively.
- The Cavaliers' 37.3 shooting percentage is seven lower than the Hurricanes have given up.
Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/12/2023
|NC State
|W 71-59
|John Paul Jones Arena
|2/19/2023
|Duke
|L 56-52
|John Paul Jones Arena
|2/23/2023
|@ Clemson
|L 79-69
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|2/26/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|-
|Watsco Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.