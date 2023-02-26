Sunday's contest between the Drexel Dragons (20-7) and the William & Mary Tribe (15-11) at Daskalakis Athletic Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-60 and heavily favors Drexel to come out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 26.

The Tribe enter this contest on the heels of a 69-53 victory against Elon on Friday.

William & Mary vs. Drexel Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

William & Mary vs. Drexel Score Prediction

Prediction: Drexel 72, William & Mary 60

William & Mary Schedule Analysis

In terms of their best win this season, the Tribe took down the Drexel Dragons at home on January 15 by a score of 74-58.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Dragons are 7-5 (.583%) -- tied for the 24th-most wins.

William & Mary has tied for the 37th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (12).

William & Mary 2022-23 Best Wins

79-64 on the road over N.C. A&T (No. 222) on February 12

69-54 at home over Hampton (No. 240) on January 19

77-67 on the road over Hampton (No. 240) on February 3

66-61 on the road over VCU (No. 249) on November 11

73-68 at home over Monmouth (No. 254) on February 5

William & Mary Performance Insights