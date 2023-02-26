Wizards vs. Bulls Injury Report Today - February 26
The Washington Wizards (28-31) are monitoring just one player on the injury report as they ready for a Sunday, February 26 matchup with the Chicago Bulls (27-33) at United Center, which tips at 3:30 PM ET.
The Wizards dropped their most recent game 115-109 against the Knicks on Friday. Kyle Kuzma scored a team-leading 23 points for the Wizards in the loss.
Washington Wizards Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Bradley Beal
|SG
|Questionable
|Knee
|22.9
|3.5
|5.2
Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today
Bulls Injuries: Goran Dragic: Questionable (Knee), Javonte Green: Out (Knee)
Wizards vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and NBCS-DC
Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Wizards Season Insights
- The Wizards score an average of 113.6 points per game, just 0.7 more points than the 112.9 the Bulls give up.
- When it scores more than 112.9 points, Washington is 21-12.
- While the Wizards are scoring 113.6 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark over their last 10 games, amassing 117.7 a contest.
- Washington knocks down 11.5 three-pointers per game (19th in the league) at a 36.1% rate (14th in NBA), compared to the 11.7 its opponents make, shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc.
- The Wizards rank 16th in the league averaging 111.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 22nd, allowing 113.8 points per 100 possessions.
Wizards vs. Bulls Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Bulls
|-2
Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.