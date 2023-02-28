Bradley Beal's Washington Wizards take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game, a 102-82 loss against the Bulls, Beal had 18 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

Let's break down Beal's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Bradley Beal Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 22.7 24.1 Rebounds 4.5 3.6 4.2 Assists 5.5 5.3 5.8 PRA 34.5 31.6 34.1 PR 29.5 26.3 28.3 3PM 1.5 1.7 2.4



Bradley Beal Insights vs. the Hawks

Beal has taken 16.8 shots per game this season and made 8.7 per game, which account for 12.3% and 13.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

Beal is averaging 4.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.2% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Beal's opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th in the NBA with 102.4 possessions per game, while his Wizards rank 27th in possessions per game with 101.3.

The Hawks are the 21st-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 117 points per game.

The Hawks concede 45.2 rebounds per contest, ranking 26th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Hawks are ranked 14th in the league, giving up 25.5 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Hawks are 10th in the league, giving up 11.8 makes per game.

Bradley Beal vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2021 34 24 2 3 3 0 2 10/28/2021 38 27 8 8 1 1 0

