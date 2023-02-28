The Washington Wizards, Daniel Gafford included, match up versus the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last game, a 102-82 loss against the Bulls, Gafford tallied 15 points, 11 rebounds and two steals.

With prop bets available for Gafford, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Daniel Gafford Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 8.4 9.1 Rebounds 7.5 5.3 6.3 Assists -- 0.9 1.6 PRA 20.5 14.6 17 PR 18.5 13.7 15.4



Daniel Gafford Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, Daniel Gafford has made 3.4 field goals per game, which adds up to 7.9% of his team's total makes.

The Wizards rank 27th in possessions per game with 101.3. His opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th with 102.4 possessions per contest.

The Hawks are the 21st-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 117.0 points per contest.

On the glass, the Hawks are 26th in the league, conceding 45.2 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Hawks are 14th in the NBA, allowing 25.5 per game.

Daniel Gafford vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/6/2022 14 12 1 0 0 1 1 3/4/2022 18 4 3 3 0 2 0 11/1/2021 15 4 5 0 0 3 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.