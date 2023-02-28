Wizards vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 28
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Hawks (31-30) are at home in Southeast Division action against the Washington Wizards (28-32) on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Hawks are favored by 6 points in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season.
Wizards vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, February 28, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-DC
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Wizards vs. Hawks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Hawks 116 - Wizards 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Hawks
- Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 6)
- Pick OU:
Under (233.5)
- The Hawks have been less successful against the spread than the Wizards this season, putting up an ATS record of 27-33-1, as opposed to the 28-31-1 mark of the Wizards.
- Washington covers the spread when it is a 6-point underdog or more 45.5% of the time. That's more often than Atlanta covers as a favorite of 6 or more (42.9%).
- When it comes to exceeding the total in 2022-23, Atlanta does it more often (55.7% of the time) than Washington (46.7%).
- As a moneyline underdog this year, the Wizards are 14-22, while the Hawks are 20-14 as moneyline favorites.
Wizards Performance Insights
- Washington scores 113.0 points per game and allow 113.2, making them 20th in the league on offense and 15th on defense.
- The Wizards are 12th in the league in assists (25.3 per game) in 2022-23.
- At 11.5 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.9% from downtown, the Wizards are 19th and 15th in the league, respectively, in those categories.
- Washington takes 37% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 63% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 27.4% of Washington's baskets are 3-pointers, and 72.6% are 2-pointers.
