The Atlanta Hawks (31-30) are at home in Southeast Division action against the Washington Wizards (28-32) on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Hawks are favored by 6 points in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season.

Wizards vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-DC

BSSE and NBCS-DC Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Wizards with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wizards vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawks 116 - Wizards 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 6)

Wizards (+ 6) Pick OU: Under (233.5)



The Hawks have been less successful against the spread than the Wizards this season, putting up an ATS record of 27-33-1, as opposed to the 28-31-1 mark of the Wizards.

Washington covers the spread when it is a 6-point underdog or more 45.5% of the time. That's more often than Atlanta covers as a favorite of 6 or more (42.9%).

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2022-23, Atlanta does it more often (55.7% of the time) than Washington (46.7%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Wizards are 14-22, while the Hawks are 20-14 as moneyline favorites.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Wizards Performance Insights

Washington scores 113.0 points per game and allow 113.2, making them 20th in the league on offense and 15th on defense.

The Wizards are 12th in the league in assists (25.3 per game) in 2022-23.

At 11.5 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.9% from downtown, the Wizards are 19th and 15th in the league, respectively, in those categories.

Washington takes 37% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 63% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 27.4% of Washington's baskets are 3-pointers, and 72.6% are 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.