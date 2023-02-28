Southeast Division foes battle when the Atlanta Hawks (31-30) welcome in the Washington Wizards (28-32) at State Farm Arena, tipping off on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the teams this year.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Hawks vs. Wizards matchup.

Wizards vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-DC

BSSE and NBCS-DC Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Wizards vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Wizards vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Hawks score 116.9 points per game (eighth in the NBA) and give up 117.0 (21st in the league) for a -2 scoring differential overall.

The Wizards score 113.0 points per game (20th in NBA) and concede 113.2 (15th in league) for a -9 scoring differential overall.

These teams are scoring 229.9 points per game between them, 3.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams score 230.2 points per game combined, 3.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Atlanta has compiled a 27-32-2 ATS record so far this year.

Washington is 29-29-2 ATS this year.

Wizards and Hawks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Wizards +60000 +20000 - Hawks +12000 +4000 -

