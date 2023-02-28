The Washington Wizards (28-32) have two players on the injury report, including Kristaps Porzingis, for their matchup against the Atlanta Hawks (31-30) at State Farm Arena on Tuesday, February 28 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Wizards' most recent outing on Sunday ended in a 102-82 loss to the Bulls. Bradley Beal scored 18 points in the Wizards' loss, leading the team.

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kristaps Porzingis PF Questionable Knee 22.8 8.6 2.5 Monte Morris PG Questionable Back 10.4 3.4 5.3

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Hawks Injuries: John Collins: Questionable (Back)

Wizards vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and NBCS-DC

Wizards Season Insights

The Wizards score an average of 113.0 points per game, just 4.0 fewer points than the 117.0 the Hawks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 117.0 points, Washington is 14-7.

The Wizards are posting 113.2 points per game in their past 10 games, which is 0.2 more than their average for the season (113.0).

Washington knocks down 11.5 three-pointers per game (19th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.7 on average.

The Wizards score 111.5 points per 100 possessions (17th in league), while allowing 113.8 points per 100 possessions (23rd in NBA).

Wizards vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -6 233.5

