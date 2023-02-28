Southeast Division opponents square off when the Atlanta Hawks (31-30) host the Washington Wizards (28-32) at State Farm Arena on February 28, 2023. This is the first matchup between the squads this season.

Wizards vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards' 48.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Hawks have given up to their opponents (47.8%).

This season, Washington has a 17-14 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.8% from the field.

The Wizards are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 13th.

The Wizards' 113 points per game are just four fewer points than the 117 the Hawks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 117 points, Washington is 14-7.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

At home the Wizards are better offensively, averaging 113.1 points per game, compared to 113 away. But they're not as good defensively, giving up 113.4 points per game at home, and 113 on the road.

The Wizards pick up 0.3 more assists per game at home (25.4) than away (25.1).

Wizards Injuries