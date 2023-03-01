Liberty vs. Bellarmine Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 1
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's game that pits the Liberty Lady Flames (21-7) against the Bellarmine Knights (9-21) at Knights Hall should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-58 in favor of Liberty, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on March 1.
The Lady Flames enter this matchup on the heels of a 90-77 victory over Eastern Kentucky on Saturday.
Liberty vs. Bellarmine Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Knights Hall in Louisville, Kentucky
Liberty vs. Bellarmine Score Prediction
- Prediction: Liberty 72, Bellarmine 58
Liberty Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Flames captured their best win of the season on January 21, when they claimed an 88-78 victory over the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 38), according to our computer rankings.
- Based on the RPI, the Knights have seven losses to Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 44th-most in the nation.
- Liberty has 13 wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 27th-most in the country.
Liberty 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-54 on the road over Washington (No. 72) on December 18
- 71-66 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 167) on January 26
- 65-56 on the road over Lipscomb (No. 172) on January 28
- 72-62 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 200) on February 2
- 90-77 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 206) on February 25
Liberty Performance Insights
- The Lady Flames' +211 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 68.8 points per game (114th in college basketball) while giving up 61.3 per outing (97th in college basketball).
- Liberty scores more in conference play (71.2 points per game) than overall (68.8).
- The Lady Flames score 74 points per game at home, and 62.9 on the road.
- At home Liberty is allowing 58.4 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than it is on the road (60.8).
- While the Lady Flames are posting 68.8 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark over their past 10 games, producing 72.5 a contest.
