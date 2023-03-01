Wednesday's game that pits the Liberty Lady Flames (21-7) against the Bellarmine Knights (9-21) at Knights Hall should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-58 in favor of Liberty, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on March 1.

The Lady Flames enter this matchup on the heels of a 90-77 victory over Eastern Kentucky on Saturday.

Liberty vs. Bellarmine Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Knights Hall in Louisville, Kentucky

Liberty vs. Bellarmine Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 72, Bellarmine 58

Liberty Schedule Analysis

The Lady Flames captured their best win of the season on January 21, when they claimed an 88-78 victory over the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 38), according to our computer rankings.

Based on the RPI, the Knights have seven losses to Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 44th-most in the nation.

Liberty has 13 wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 27th-most in the country.

Liberty 2022-23 Best Wins

66-54 on the road over Washington (No. 72) on December 18

71-66 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 167) on January 26

65-56 on the road over Lipscomb (No. 172) on January 28

72-62 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 200) on February 2

90-77 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 206) on February 25

Liberty Performance Insights