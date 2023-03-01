Old Dominion vs. Georgia State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Sun Belt Tournament
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:39 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest between the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs (20-11) and the Georgia State Lady Panthers (12-20) at Pensacola Bay Center has a projected final score of 66-58 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Old Dominion squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on March 1.
The Lady Monarchs are coming off of a 76-68 loss to Coastal Carolina in their most recent game on Friday.
Old Dominion vs. Georgia State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida
Old Dominion vs. Georgia State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Old Dominion 66, Georgia State 58
Old Dominion Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Monarchs defeated the Temple Owls in a 77-65 win on November 30. It was their signature win of the season.
- Old Dominion has 14 wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in the country.
Old Dominion 2022-23 Best Wins
- 65-44 at home over Norfolk State (No. 152) on December 11
- 65-55 on the road over Southern Miss (No. 154) on February 2
- 67-50 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 165) on February 9
- 84-82 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 165) on January 12
- 66-63 on the road over Marshall (No. 183) on February 22
Old Dominion Performance Insights
- The Lady Monarchs outscore opponents by 3.8 points per game (scoring 65.5 points per game to rank 174th in college basketball while allowing 61.7 per contest to rank 110th in college basketball) and have a +116 scoring differential overall.
- Old Dominion's offense has been more productive in Sun Belt games this season, tallying 66.8 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 65.5 PPG.
- The Lady Monarchs are putting up 67.5 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 2.2 more points than they're averaging in away games (65.3).
- Defensively, Old Dominion has played better in home games this year, allowing 55.3 points per game, compared to 66.3 away from home.
- In their last 10 games, the Lady Monarchs have been scoring 67.6 points per game, an average that's a little higher than the 65.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
