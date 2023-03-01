Wednesday's contest between the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs (20-11) and the Georgia State Lady Panthers (12-20) at Pensacola Bay Center has a projected final score of 66-58 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Old Dominion squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on March 1.

The Lady Monarchs are coming off of a 76-68 loss to Coastal Carolina in their most recent game on Friday.

Old Dominion vs. Georgia State Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida

Old Dominion vs. Georgia State Score Prediction

Prediction: Old Dominion 66, Georgia State 58

Old Dominion Schedule Analysis

The Lady Monarchs defeated the Temple Owls in a 77-65 win on November 30. It was their signature win of the season.

Old Dominion has 14 wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in the country.

Old Dominion 2022-23 Best Wins

65-44 at home over Norfolk State (No. 152) on December 11

65-55 on the road over Southern Miss (No. 154) on February 2

67-50 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 165) on February 9

84-82 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 165) on January 12

66-63 on the road over Marshall (No. 183) on February 22

Old Dominion Performance Insights