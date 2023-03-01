VCU vs. Dayton Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - A-10 Tournament
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest features the Dayton Flyers (6-20) and the VCU Rams (7-21) matching up at Chase Fieldhouse in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 64-63 victory for Dayton according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on March 1.
The Rams are coming off of a 55-51 loss to La Salle in their last game on Saturday.
VCU vs. Dayton Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware
VCU vs. Dayton Score Prediction
- Prediction: Dayton 64, VCU 63
VCU Schedule Analysis
- On November 24, the Rams registered their signature win of the season, a 62-61 victory over the Seton Hall Pirates, a top 100 team (No. 69), according to our computer rankings.
- According to the RPI, the Flyers have 13 losses to Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the first-most in Division 1.
VCU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 54-51 on the road over Richmond (No. 87) on January 11
- 75-67 over Wisconsin (No. 125) on November 26
- 53-38 at home over La Salle (No. 160) on February 1
- 55-45 at home over George Mason (No. 193) on January 14
- 60-50 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 289) on January 29
VCU Performance Insights
- The Rams have a -161 scoring differential, falling short by 5.8 points per game. They're putting up 56.7 points per game, 324th in college basketball, and are giving up 62.5 per contest to rank 126th in college basketball.
- In conference action, VCU is putting up fewer points (56 per game) than it is overall (56.7) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Rams are scoring 4.2 more points per game at home (57.9) than on the road (53.7).
- In 2022-23 VCU is conceding 3.4 fewer points per game at home (60.5) than on the road (63.9).
- In their last 10 games, the Rams are putting up 52.4 points per game, compared to their season average of 56.7.
