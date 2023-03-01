Right now, the Virginia Cavaliers (15-11) are not contenders to win the championship at the end of the 2022-23 season, with +50000 odds on the moneyline to win it all.

The Cavaliers are at home against the Duke Blue Devils. Gametime is scheduled for 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 19.

Cavaliers NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +50000 (Bet $100 to win $50000)

Virginia Team Stats

This year, the Cavaliers are 11-4 at home while putting together a 4-7 record on the road.

In one-possession games, the Cavaliers are 1-0. They also are undefeated in games decided by two possessions or less (3-0).

On offense, Virginia is averaging 69.6 points per game (97th-ranked in college basketball). It is allowing 61.9 points per contest at the other end of the court (112th-ranked).

Virginia Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 1-9 | Q2 Record: 1-2 | Q3 Record: 7-0 | Q4 Record: 6-0

1-9 | 1-2 | 7-0 | 6-0 Virginia has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (nine).

Virginia has seven wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

