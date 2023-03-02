The Washington Wizards, Bradley Beal included, match up versus the Toronto Raptors on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Beal totaled 37 points and seven assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 119-116 win versus the Hawks.

In this article we will dive into Beal's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Bradley Beal Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 23.1 26.2 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 4.1 Assists 6.5 5.4 6.0 PRA 33.5 32.1 36.3 PR 26.5 26.7 30.3 3PM 1.5 1.7 2.3



Bradley Beal Insights vs. the Raptors

Beal is responsible for attempting 12.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.2 per game.

Beal is averaging 4.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.3% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Wizards rank 28th in possessions per game with 101.3. His opponents, the Raptors, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th with 101.0 possessions per contest.

Allowing 111.9 points per contest, the Raptors are the seventh-ranked team in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Raptors have conceded 42.6 rebounds per contest, which puts them 10th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Raptors have allowed 26.1 per game, 24th in the league.

The Raptors are the 17th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bradley Beal vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/21/2022 40 25 5 8 1 0 0 12/5/2021 35 14 1 7 1 0 0 11/3/2021 39 25 7 7 2 1 1 10/20/2021 34 23 3 4 1 0 4

