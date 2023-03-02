Thursday's contest that pits the Hampton Lady Pirates (10-16) versus the Hofstra Pride (9-18) at Hampton Convocation Center has a projected final score of 65-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Hampton, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 2.

The Lady Pirates enter this matchup following a 79-46 loss to Northeastern on Sunday.

Hampton vs. Hofstra Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia

Hampton vs. Hofstra Score Prediction

Prediction: Hampton 65, Hofstra 57

Hampton Schedule Analysis

The Lady Pirates registered their signature win of the season on February 19, when they beat the Towson Tigers, who rank No. 138 in our computer rankings, 72-61.

The Lady Pirates have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country (10).

Hampton 2022-23 Best Wins

66-53 on the road over N.C. A&T (No. 220) on February 9

56-50 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 277) on January 6

57-54 on the road over Elon (No. 285) on January 1

74-55 on the road over Hofstra (No. 304) on January 29

38-34 at home over UNC Wilmington (No. 326) on January 15

Hampton Performance Insights