Thursday's game between the Radford Highlanders (13-16) and the Presbyterian Blue Hose (13-16) at Bojangles' Coliseum has a projected final score of 67-59 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Radford squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on March 2.

Their last time out, the Highlanders won on Saturday 66-61 against Campbell.

Radford vs. Presbyterian Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina

Radford vs. Presbyterian Score Prediction

Prediction: Radford 67, Presbyterian 59

Radford Schedule Analysis

The Highlanders' best win this season came against the High Point Panthers, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 234) in our computer rankings. The Highlanders took home the 65-55 win at home on February 22.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Radford is 11-9 (.550%) -- tied for the 32nd-most losses.

Radford 2022-23 Best Wins

66-61 on the road over Campbell (No. 279) on February 25

54-53 at home over Campbell (No. 279) on January 18

71-50 at home over Presbyterian (No. 317) on February 1

67-60 at home over UNC Wilmington (No. 326) on November 27

69-42 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 340) on December 29

Radford Performance Insights