Thursday's contest between the Richmond Spiders (18-9) and the Dayton Flyers (7-20) at Chase Fieldhouse should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-59 and heavily favors Richmond to come out on top. Tipoff is at 1:30 PM ET on March 2.

The Spiders are coming off of an 87-45 victory against Saint Bonaventure in their last game on Saturday.

Richmond vs. Dayton Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware

Richmond vs. Dayton Score Prediction

Prediction: Richmond 73, Dayton 59

Richmond Schedule Analysis

On December 20, the Spiders registered their signature win of the season, a 75-73 victory over the Ball State Cardinals, a top 100 team (No. 72), according to our computer rankings.

Richmond has 12 wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 46th-most in Division 1.

Richmond 2022-23 Best Wins

94-90 at home over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 89) on January 29

69-48 on the road over Liberty (No. 102) on November 7

84-74 at home over Saint Louis (No. 141) on February 15

67-51 at home over La Salle (No. 162) on February 8

190-113 at home over Davidson (No. 170) on February 12

Richmond Performance Insights