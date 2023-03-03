George Mason vs. UMass Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - A-10 Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:40 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Friday's contest between the UMass Minutewomen (24-5) and George Mason Patriots (16-14) going head to head at Chase Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 73-57 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored UMass, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 11:00 AM ET on March 3.
In their last game on Thursday, the Patriots earned a 64-58 victory against La Salle.
George Mason vs. UMass Game Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware
George Mason vs. UMass Score Prediction
- Prediction: UMass 73, George Mason 57
George Mason Schedule Analysis
- When the Patriots beat the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks, the No. 87 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 65-60 on February 22, it was their signature win of the season so far.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, George Mason is 1-5 (.167%) -- tied for the 33rd-most defeats.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Minutewomen are 9-1 (.900%) -- tied for the seventh-most wins.
George Mason 2022-23 Best Wins
- 54-41 at home over East Carolina (No. 91) on December 1
- 74-63 on the road over Fordham (No. 93) on February 19
- 61-45 at home over Duquesne (No. 147) on January 8
- 64-58 over La Salle (No. 164) on March 2
- 67-57 at home over George Washington (No. 168) on January 16
George Mason Performance Insights
- The Patriots put up 60.9 points per game (257th in college basketball) while allowing 61.8 per outing (112th in college basketball). They have a -28 scoring differential.
- George Mason scores fewer points in conference action (59.9 per game) than overall (60.9).
- The Patriots are scoring more points at home (62.8 per game) than away (57.5).
- George Mason allows 57.9 points per game at home, and 61.3 on the road.
- Over their last 10 games, the Patriots are averaging 61.5 points per contest, 0.6 more than their season average (60.9).
