Old Dominion vs. Troy Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Sun Belt Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest at Pensacola Bay Center has the Troy Trojans (17-12) matching up with the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs (21-11) at 3:00 PM (on March 3). Our computer prediction projects a 74-68 victory for Troy, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The Lady Monarchs took care of business in their most recent outing 66-56 against Georgia State on Wednesday.
Old Dominion vs. Troy Game Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida
Old Dominion vs. Troy Score Prediction
- Prediction: Troy 74, Old Dominion 68
Old Dominion Schedule Analysis
- Against the Temple Owls on November 30, the Lady Monarchs registered their signature win of the season, a 77-65 home victory.
- The Trojans have tied for the 61st-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (six).
- Old Dominion has 15 wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 16th-most in Division 1.
Old Dominion 2022-23 Best Wins
- 65-55 on the road over Southern Miss (No. 157) on February 2
- 65-44 at home over Norfolk State (No. 159) on December 11
- 67-50 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 176) on February 9
- 84-82 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 176) on January 12
- 66-63 on the road over Marshall (No. 179) on February 22
Old Dominion Performance Insights
- The Lady Monarchs are outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game, with a +126 scoring differential overall. They put up 65.5 points per game (173rd in college basketball) and allow 61.6 per contest (105th in college basketball).
- Old Dominion has averaged 1.3 more points in Sun Belt action (66.8) than overall (65.5).
- In 2022-23 the Lady Monarchs are scoring 2.2 more points per game at home (67.5) than on the road (65.3).
- In 2022-23 Old Dominion is giving up 11.0 fewer points per game at home (55.3) than on the road (66.3).
- The Lady Monarchs are putting up 69.6 points per contest over their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 65.5.
