Friday's game between the Fordham Rams (18-11) and the Richmond Spiders (19-9) at Chase Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 68-65 based on our computer prediction, with Fordham coming out on top. Tipoff is at 1:30 PM on March 3.

The Spiders are coming off of a 71-60 win over Dayton in their most recent game on Thursday.

Richmond vs. Fordham Game Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware

Richmond vs. Fordham Score Prediction

Prediction: Fordham 68, Richmond 65

Richmond Schedule Analysis

Against the Ball State Cardinals, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Spiders notched their best win of the season on December 20, a 75-73 victory.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Richmond is 13-3 (.813%) -- tied for the 37th-most victories.

Richmond 2022-23 Best Wins

94-90 at home over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 87) on January 29

69-48 on the road over Liberty (No. 103) on November 7

84-74 at home over Saint Louis (No. 141) on February 15

67-51 at home over La Salle (No. 164) on February 8

190-113 at home over Davidson (No. 175) on February 12

Richmond Performance Insights