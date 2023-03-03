How to Watch the Virginia Tech vs. Miami (FL) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the ACC Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Virginia Tech Hokies (24-4) will be trying to build on an eight-game home winning run when taking on the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (19-11) on Friday, March 3, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Virginia Tech vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison
- The Hurricanes score 13.7 more points per game (71.7) than the Hokies give up to opponents (58).
- When Miami (FL) allows fewer than 73.1 points, it is 16-5.
- When it scores more than 58 points, Miami (FL) is 17-8.
- The Hokies put up 73.1 points per game, 9.4 more points than the 63.7 the Hurricanes allow.
- Virginia Tech is 21-1 when scoring more than 63.7 points.
- Virginia Tech's record is 22-3 when it gives up fewer than 71.7 points.
- The Hokies are making 45.3% of their shots from the field, just 0.3% higher than the Hurricanes concede to opponents (45%).
- The Hurricanes make 42.5% of their shots from the field, 3.5% higher than the Hokies' defensive field-goal percentage.
Virginia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/19/2023
|NC State
|W 75-62
|Cassell Coliseum
|2/23/2023
|@ North Carolina
|W 61-59
|Carmichael Arena
|2/26/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|W 65-52
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|3/3/2023
|Miami (FL)
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.